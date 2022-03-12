AC Milan Host Empoli At The San Siro As Florenzi, Calabria and Kalulu All Start

AC Milan host Empoli at the San Siro tonight as they side look to capitalise on their big win against Napoli on the road last time out. Milan go up against the giant killers in this Serie A season as newly promoted Empoli have stolen points from Lazio, Napoli and Juventus. The side currently sit in 13th place with 32 points.

Milan won the reverse tie 4-2 as Kessie scored a brace playing as the trequartista. He will occupy that role once again as Diaz remains benched. Florenzi gets the nod at left back ahead of Ballo-Toure and Kalulu starts over Romagnoli who is only just back from injury.

Milan are also reportedly going to be watching Nedrim Bajrami who has been linked to the club for the summer.

Empoli have not won in their previous five but have drawn three and gave Juventus a run for their money in that loss.

Expected Line Up (4-2-3-1): Maignan, Calabria, Kalulu, Tomori, Florenzi, Tonali, Bennacer, Messias, Kessie, Leao, Giroud.