AC Milan Facing Intense Competition From Barcelona, Dortmund and Bayern For Ajax Right Back

Fabrizio Romano is reporting that AC Milan and Borussia Dortmund are pressing hard to sign out of contract right back Noussair Mazraoui from Ajax Amsterdam on a bosman this summer. The report adds that both clubs are lagging behind FC Barcelona who are leading the pursuit and close to an agreement with the player.

Calcio Mercato are reporting that the competition is indeed intense for the 24 year old Morocco international who is represented by Mino Raiola. Milan are keen to sign him but have Calabria, Florenzi and Kalulu to cover that position hence the club will not be dragged into a bidding war for him. The club has already submitted to offers to the player.

Bild via MilanLive.it are reporting that Bayern Munich are entering the race for Mazraoui as well now. The German giants will be a massive blow to Milan and Dortmund in this race as it will be tough to compete with Bayern and Barcelona for his signature. Julian Nagelsmann wants an attack minded wing back and Mazraoui fits that mould quite well.