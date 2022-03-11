AC Milan Welcome Back Three Players To Full Training Ahead Of Empoli Game

Antonio Vitiello is reporting that AC Milan players Olivier Giroud, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Alessio Romagnoli have returned to the full training sessions wit the group since yesterday. The trio will be a major boost to manager Stefano Pioli heading into the tricky game against Empoli this weekend. This gives him options in the attack and depth in the defence. The report also notes that Alessandro Florenzi is being tested at left back for the game as opposed to the natural left back and back up Fode Ballo-Toure. This is an alarming situation for the Senegal international given his limited opportunities to date and could point to an exit if he cannot get minutes in a game like this.

Gianluca di Marzio is reporting that Pierre Kalulu is still likely to start over Romagnoli for this game given his top notch for while Giroud would also likely start with Ibrahimovic featuring off the bench. Milan face Empoli tomorrow night at the San Siro.