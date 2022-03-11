AC Milan Release Special Edition Jersey For Ukraine With All Proceeds Going To The Red Cross

AC Milan on their website are reporting that they have released a special edition jersey to raise money to address the growing humanitarian crisis in Ukraine. The club with the support of Andriy Shevchenko, has designed a new replica jersey: the Special Edition – Manchester 2003 for Ukraine with Shevchenko 7 on the back, inspired by the one worn by the 2004 Ballon d’Or winner in the 2002/03 Champions League final in Manchester. The jersey will be emblazoned with the colours of the Ukrainian flag on the shoulders and breast, where the phrase ”AC Milan for Peace” will also be printed. The jersey will be available for pre-order on the official online store from Friday 11 March for the price of €50, to which one can add a further donation of €15, €30 or €50. Through Fondazione Milan, all proceeds from the sale of this special jersey will be donated to the Italian Red Cross for their project in Ukraine.

For the same reason, the proceeds of the coming charity auctions, carried out with the support of Charity Stars, will be similarly donated. Items up for auction are the player-worn PUMA warm-up shirts issued to the men’s first team ahead of the derby in the Coppa Italia with the Ukrainian flag, slogan “Peace” and the autograph of the player who wore it. This will then be supplemented by the auction of the match jerseys with the phrase “AC Milan for Peace”, which the women’s first team will wear this Saturday 12 March in their Coppa Italia semi-final first leg against Juventus.

You can see the shirt below: