AC Milan Have An Agreement In Principle With Dutch Centre Back From LOSC Lille

Gazzetta dello Sport via MilanNews.it are reporting that AC Milan’s public pursuit of LOSC Lille defender Sven Botman will likely conclude in the summer with the pursuit coming to fruition as the Dutchman is keen to join the club. Botman has reportedly turned down a massive approach from Newcastle United in favour of Milan who are working to find an agreement with his club. The report notes that there have been talks between Milan and the entourage of the player and there exists an agreement in principle between the two parties. A five year contract worth 3.5 million euros per season net is on the table. The deal is also tax efficient for the Rossoneri as they look to take advantage of the Growth Decree reducing the amount of tax due as a result.

According to The Mirror, Lille rejected a £50 million bid from Newcastle which Milan could never match so it remains to be seen if the good relations with Lille yield results in the summer. Milan would reportedly like to spend around €30 million for the player.