AC Milan Put Renewal Offer On The Table For Captain Amid Lazio Links

Gianluca di Marzio speaking to Sky via MilanNews.it is reporting that AC Milan’s management have put through an offer to captain and centre back Alessio Romagnoli for a contract renewal. The club would be happy to keep him but not at the wage structure agreed in his 2017 renewal which have risen year or year to a sensational 5.5-6 million euros per season net. The report notes that Lazio are concretely following the player as they can offer slightly more than the Rossoneri and the player gets the chance to play for his boyhood club. He would also likely get more playing time than at Milan given the plans to sign Sven Botman as well as the presence of Fikayo Tomori, Simon Kjaer and now the rise of Pierre Kalulu.

Gazzetta dello Sport via MilanNews.it are reporting that the renewal seems unlikely and the player will leave on a bosman this summer. The Rossoneri offer is at 2.8 million euros per year while Lazio are offering 3 million euros per year at the moment.

The defender has played 246 games for the Rossoneri scoring 10 goals and providing 10 assists. He helped the side return to Champions League football as captain and won the 2016/17 Supercoppa Italiana with the team.