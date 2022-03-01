Key Battles and Prediction: AC Milan vs Inter Milan

AC Milan host Inter Milan at the San Siro tonight in the first leg of the Coppa Italia semi finals. Milan are in a dreadful rut at the moment so it will be a very tough game for us. Here are some key battles to look out for in the clash:

Key Battles

Left winger vs Right back

Ivan Perisic vs Alessandro Florenzi

The winger is putting in some unreal performances in his final season with the Nerrazzuri and has been a really difficult player for us to deal with. He scored the opener in the previous game and will be looking to have a similar impact in this game. Florenzi is being tipped to start over Calabria hence he will have a very big task ahead of him that will determine the outcome of this game.

Right winger vs Left back

Denzel Dumfries vs Theo Hernandez

The same problem will come on the opposite wing too as Dumfries take on Hernandez in a battle that he dominated in the previous tie. Hernandez had no answer to Dumfries attacks and there was even the offside goal. Hernandez continues to struggle with his defensive duties but equally is not contributing enough in the attack so his performance in this game will directly correlate with our end result.

Striker vs Centre back

Olivier Giroud vs Stefan de Vrij

The striker wrecked de Vrij in the previous game and completely changed the tie. He needs to do the same if not more in this game as he will have to score early to give us any chance given our recent form. Giroud needs to be more dynamic in his approach play to goal and needs to exploit his aerial ability more to give us a fighting chance in this game.

Predictions

Perisic Winner

Dumfries Winner

Giroud Winner