Match Preview: AC Milan vs Inter Milan H2H, Form, Players To Watch and Prediction

AC Milan take on Inter Milan in a special derby della Madonnina in the Coppa Italia. There will be two legs but Milan will be at home for the first one. Stefano Pioli’s side are in a slump but equally Simone Inzaghi’s side have been misfiring. Milan will be looking to make it to the final of the Coppa and pick up some silverware but it will not be easy.

H2H

Inter 1 - 2 Milan

Inter 2 - 1 Milan (Coppa)

Milan 0 - 3 Inter

Milan 1 - 1 Inter

Inter 1 - 2 Milan

Form Guide (all competitions)

Milan: W, W, W, D, D

Inter: W, W, W, D, D

Players to Watch

Olivier Giroud

With Ibrahimovic out, Giroud really need to get back to scoring. He did so well against Lazio and Inter but has been entirely isolated against the smaller defensive minded teams. He needs to be focused on finding spaces and opportunities to shoot when off the ball as his movements has seemed lethargic in the previous two games. He does need better service from the wingers but he should also be able to try and create for himself.

Edin Dzeko

The striker will be eager to get some revenge after the previous fixture. His quality come through and even the slightest bit of space will be punished. Tomori and Romagnoli have been a good partnership but in recent games there is constantly something falling through the cracks. Maignan also hasn’t been in the best form so Dzeko will be keen to capitalise on the dip in form.

Franck Kessie

This is the game where he needs his quality back and to put aside all the noise. This is the problem with public contract negotiations and forced statements, it affects the quality delivered on the pitch. Kessie is still a Milan player and a crucial one at that who was a big reason for our bounce back in recent years. We need him to shine through and deliver as he did last season if we are to get another derby win. He needs to boss Brozovic in that midfield and especially shutdown Calhanoglu.

Prediction: Milan 2 - 2 Inter