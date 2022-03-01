AC Milan Face Inter In A Coppa Italia Derby As Both Side Struggle For Form

AC Milan host Inter Milan at the San Siro tonight for the first leg of the Coppa Italia semi finals for the 2021/22 edition. Milan are yet to lose to their crosstown rivals this season with one win and one draw in the league but the Rossoneri are in horrendous form dropping points in back to back games against Salernitana and Udinese.

The frontline look out of ideas while the backline have been prone to errors making this a very precarious fixture for the side but luckily Inter have had an equally disappointing two weeks.

Pioli seems to be a proactive stance in the Diaz debacle but is inserting Krunic at CAM as well as sidelining Calabria for Florenzi in this tie.

Sandro Tonali will not be available as he is suspended for this game while once again veteran striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic is not called up due to his achilles injury.

Expected Line Up (4-2-3-1): Maignan, Florenzi, Tomori, Romagnoli, Hernandez, Bennacer, Kessie, Saelemaekers, Krunic, Leao, Giroud.