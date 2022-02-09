Four Punishments Handed Out Following AC Milan vs Inter Milan in Serie A

AC Milan beat Inter Milan 2-1 in the derby in Serie A this past weekend. There were a number of infringements during the game as Milan left back Theo Hernandez received a red card for a tactical foul and a number of Inter players and staff insulted the match officials and the Milan players at the end of the game. As a result, a number of punishments have been issued as follows via Antonio Vitiello:

Theo Hernandez (Milan): For having been responsible for a serious foul in the game; additionally for, at the 50th of the second half, assuming a provocative attitude towards the opposing supporters.

One match disqualified and 5,000 euro fine.

Alessandro Bastoni (Inter): For having, at the end of the match, an insulting expression addressed to the match officials, reiterating this attitude twice, despite the invitation to stop; infringement detected by an assistant.

Two matches disqualified.

Lautaro Martinez (Inter): For, at the 50th of the second half, getting up from the bench, repeatedly addressing an opposing player with insulting expressions, while the latter left the playing area.

10,000 euro fine.

Simone Inzaghi (Inter): For, at the end of the match, in the tunnel that leads to the changing rooms, approaching the referee, uttered seriously disrespectful expressions towards the same.

One match disqualified and 15,000 euro fine.