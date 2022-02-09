AC Milan Take On Sarri’s Lazio In The Coppa Italia Quarter Finals At Home

AC Milan face Lazio in the Coppa Italia quarter finals tonight at the San Siro coming off a big derby win. Milan need to ensure they do not rest on their laurels as this is a key route to silverware that needs to followed. Stefano Pioli will get Fikayo Tomori and Ante Rebic back for the game but Zlatan Ibrahimovic remains out as his minor injury turns out to be a major problem for the moment.

Franck Kessie will return to defensive midfield partnering with Sandro Tonali as Brahim Diaz gets to start after his impactful performance in the previous tie. Milan will focus on an more attacking approach as Junior Messias get the start over Alexis Saelemaekers.

Milan could set up a semi final against Inter Milan across two legs if they beat Maurizio Sarri’s Lazio side tonight.

Expected Line Up (4-2-3-1): Maignan, Calabria, Kalulu, Romagnoli, Hernandez, Tonali, Kessie, Messias, Diaz, Leao, Giroud