Match Preview: AC Milan vs Lazio H2H, Form, Players To Watch and Prediction

AC Milan have a big task to beat Lazio in the Coppa Italia and break a poor run of form in recent years to pick up the other available piece of silverware in Italy during the season. The squad is largely unchanged from the last game but Ante Rebic returns while Zlatan Ibrahimovic misses out again.

H2H

Milan 1 - 2 Lazio

Lazio 0 - 3 Milan

Milan 3 - 2 Lazio

Lazio 3 - 0 Milan

Milan 2 - 0 Lazio

Form Guide (all competitions)

Milan: W, W, L, D, W

Lazio: L, W, W, D, W

Players to Watch

Theo Hernandez

He took a tactical red card in the Inter Milan win in the league hence will play the full game tonight and rest this weekend. It is the perfect chance for him to capitalise and go hard in this game. He scored a brace in the first cup game and should be aiming to build on that given his top notch record against Lazio. He will be key in opening up avenues down that left wing.

Ciro Immobile

The striker continues to deliver with 22 goals across all competitios as well as a goal in the cup already. The striker will be eager to face Romagnoli who he can beat on pace and Kalulu who does not have lots of experience. Maignan will be busy but needs another inspired performance to keep Milan in the game. Immobile must be kept close by Kalulu and not given the chance to break away.

Junior Messias

The winger has had a bit of a difficult spell in recent weeks with some ups and down but reduced influence on the games. The cup tie is a big opportunity for him to shine in a more open environment where both sides need to go for the win and not settle for a result. The winger has the chance to take on a slow combination of Patric and Hysaj so he has the means to cause issues down that right wing.

Prediction: Inter 2 - 3 Milan