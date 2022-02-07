AC Milan’s Left Back Wins Africa Cup Of Nations As Senegal Beats Egypt On Penalties

Senegal had an insane night on Sunday as the nation lifted their first ever Africa Cup of Nations title in their history. Liverpool winger Sadio Mane led a star studded side to the trophy beating Mohammed Salah’s Egypt on penalties in the final. Napoli’s Kalidou Koulibaly captained the winning side and Chelsea FC superstar Edouard Mendy saved two penalties in the shootout. The game ended 0-0 with Senegal winning 4-2 on penalties to lift the trophy.

AC Milan were represented in the title winning side by left back Fode Ballo-Toure who had a difficult tournament with COVID-19 sidelining him for part of the group stages and an injury keeping him out of the knock out games. The defender played the full 90 minutes in the opening game of the tournament but thereafter made only two late appearances off the bench.

The defender becomes the second current member of the team to hold the title following Ismael Bennacer who won it with Algeria in the previous edition.