AC Milan Injury Update: Club Could Welcome Back Croatian Winger But Veteran Striker Seems Unlikely

MilanNews.it are reporting that AC Milan could welcome back Ante Rebic for their next clash against Lazio in the midweek as the winger has returned to training. Milan face Lazio in the Coppa Italia quarter finals on Wednesday. The winger as well as veteran striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic were ruled out of the derby against Inter Milan this past weekend.

Rebic returned to training with the rest of the squad which is a positive sign following his previous exclusion. The issue with his ankle seems to be doing better and he could play a role off the bench in the knockout fixture.

Ibrahimovic continued to do some personalised work and it seems very unlikely that he gets the call up for the game as he would not likely be risked. Milan will be without Simon Kjaer and Fode Ballo-Toure as well for the match.

Fikayo Tomori has recovered from his surgery and has taken part in training this past week, he may return in this game but it remains to be seen whether this will be as a starter or off the bench.