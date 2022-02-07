Gianluca di Marzio Reports That AC Milan Will Have A Big Summer With Two Crucial Targets

Gianluca di Marzio speaking to Sky Italia via MilanNews.it is reporting that AC Milan are preparing for a blockbuster summer with a number of key moves to strengthen the squad especially for the UEFA Champions League run. The reporter stated on TV that Elliot want to invest in the summer and referred to the duo from LOSC Lille, Sven Botman and Renato Sanches as the types of moves the club will be going for. This comes after Milan engaged in a near silent January transfer window with just 18 year old Marko Lazetic from Crvena Zvezda arriving to replace the outgoing Pietro Pellegri.

In a separate interview, Di Marzio via MilanNews.it broadened his view on Milan’s summer stating that one or two strong centre backs would arrive as well as a strong midfielder to replace Franck Kessie who seems to be heading out on a free transfer when his contract expires in the summer.