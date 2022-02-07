AC Milan Are Considering 20 Year Old Stade Rennais Left Back As An Option This Summer

Calcio Mercato are reporting that AC Milan could look to replace back up left back Fode Ballo-Toure in the summer as the Senegal international has not adjusted in Milan quick enough. The 26 year old has played a handful of games but has not looked sure of himself on the ball and has been ruled out due to injury.

The report notes that Milan could look to Stade Rennais left back Adrien Truffert as a replacement if the conditions are right as the 20 year old us turning heads both with his club and the France U21. He has a contract until 2025.

Tuttosport via MilanNews.it are adding that Truffert is an option for the summer given the departure of Milos Kerkez to AZ Alkmaar as he was to be the long term option. They importantly note that this is just an idea as Ballo-Toure has time to grow into his role and turn heads.