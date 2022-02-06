AC Milan Midfielder Is Reportedly Being Chased By Barcelona and Real Madrid For The Summer

AS are reporting that AC Milan midfielder will be the recipient of multiple offers from Spain this summer as his contract expires with the Rossoneri. The Ivory Coast international is a hot commodity on the market as he is yet to agree a contract renewal with the club despite months of negotiations.

The report notes that Real Madrid in particular would be keen on the player as he could be a ‘future Casemiro-esque’ player for the club.

As we previously reported here, Kessie reportedly has a verbal agreement with Barceloan to join the club in the summer transfer window. The Ivorian has been with Milan since the summer of 2017 and has picked up over 200 appearances for the club.

Rudy Galetti is reporting that Milan are irritated with the player as he turned down an offer from Tottenham Hotspur in the January transfer window which would’ve earned the club some revenue from a sale. He adds that there will not likely be any further renewal offers.