AC Milan Women Leave It Late To Beat Lazio 3-1 In The League

AC Milan Women took on Lazio in the league at Vismara yesterday and came away with an important 3-1 victory pulling back from behind.

Milan went 1-0 down in just the 7th minute as a counter caught the side off guard as Visentin netted for the visitors. Milan worked hard to breakthrough and get level but the goals were elusive until the 39th minute when Piemonte collected a ball from Guagni in the box and passed into the net to equalise.

The second goal came very late in the game at the death in the 89th minute as Stapelfeldt off the bench connected with a stunning header from Piemonte’s cross to make it 2-1 in our favour.

In the fourth minute of additional time, the Rossonere managed to add a third as Thrige also off the bench scored to seal the game.

Milan Women remain in fourth place, three points off a Champions League spot but keeping pace with AS Roma and Sassuolo.