Milan Player Ratings: Inter Milan 1 - 2 AC Milan

AC Milan played Inter Milan at the San Siro last night in a crucial six pointer in both the title race and Champions League race. Milan won 2-1 with a stunning brace from Olivier Giroud late in the second half. The win shaves off the lead of Inter at the top of the table and opens up the title race as Napoli play Inter next.

Follow us on Twitter @SBNRossonero

STARTING LINE-UP

Mike Maignan: MOTM by a mile. He kept us in the game with the unreal saves on Brozovic’s and Dumfries’ shots. He is a leader and really keeps inspiring this side. 8.5/10

Davide Calabria: A reserved game from him with less attacking as Perisic was a difficult opponent. He still made a big influence getting the assist for the winning goal and keeping Dimarco out of the game. 6.5/10

Pierre Kalulu: What a game from the youngster and what an announcement to the coach and management of his skill. He handle himself incredibly well thwarting Dzeko throughout the game and pressuring up to the midfield with ease. 7.5/10

Alessio Romagnoli: A difficult but tidy game from him overall. He marshalled Martienz well but was beaten on some ocassions for pace but was bailed out by Maignan. The captain won a derby - maybe his last one. 6.5/10

Theo Hernandez: Theo was fine again. He and Dumfries had an interesting battle but he was beaten multiple times defensively and his contributions in attack were limited. The red card was warranted and clear to break a dangerous counter. 6/10

Sandro Tonali: Easily the best outfield player on the pitch amongst both sides. He covered so much ground and constantly broke up their play. His snapshots really pushed Handanovic but it was his determination that kept Milan going in the game. 8.5/10

Ismael Bennacer: Bennacer did an amazing job hounding the Inter midfield and attackers. He was all over the pitch and kept pressing forward. A tireless performance from him. 7.5/10

Alexis Saelemaekers: Another uninspiring performance where he slowed down our attack more that he spurred us forward. He is struggling to keep up and understand his role. 5/10

Franck Kessie: A tough game for the Ivorian as he was lost at CAM. He could not connect the midfield to the attack but did his job to limit Brozovic well. 5.5/10

Rafael Leao: Another hit and miss type of game, he took on players but was often overcrowded by blue shirts limiting his chances at goal. He had one or two dangerous attempts but these were few and far apart. 6/10

Olivier Giroud: Giroud, the 3 minute derby hero. He did nothing for the rest of the game but he showed what makes him an exceptional striker. What stunning finishes and he has finally written himself into the history books. 7/10

In the right place, at the right time, always. Today's heat map is dedicated to @_OlivierGiroud_



Nel posto giusto al momento giusto, sempre. La Heat Map di #InterMilan è dedicata a Giroud #SempreMilan@gruppo_a2a pic.twitter.com/4BzFROkM8I — AC Milan (@acmilan) February 5, 2022

SUBSTITUTES

Junior Messias: A really good 45 minutes where he gave Milan options and put the Inter defence under threat. He does what Saelemaekers cannot, he takes on his man. He added an edge to the attack. 7/10

Brahim Diaz: Brahim was instrumental to this victory just as the Juventus win last season. He turns up in particular big games and flips them on their head. He gave the side fluidity and this changed everything for us. 7.5/10

Rade Krunic: Krunic did his job as always. He broke up play and blasted the ball as far away from Maignan as always. 6.5/10

MANAGER

Stefano Pioli: A brilliant performance from the manager. His substitutes were exceptional and made all the difference. Despite the numerous injuries and everything working against him, he turned up and pulled off a coup in the derby. 8/10