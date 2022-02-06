AC Milan Humble Inter 2-1 In The Derby As Frenchman Giroud Bags Incredible Brace

AC Milan were hosted by Inter Milan in the Derby della Madonnina last night with a severely lacking squad but Stefano Pioli’s men dug deep and took home all three points with a gritty performance that keeps the title race open. Milan won 2-1 with both goals coming from Olivier Giroud in the second half to stun the defending champions and crucially close the gap at the top of the table.

Milan open the game in a fiery fashion but struggled with Franck Kessie at CAM as they play was not linking well between the midfield and the attack. Inter has numerous dangerous chances early on but Magic Mike Maignan kept them at bay with ridiculous saves especially at point blank range. Maignan is easily the MOTM as he kept us in the tie. Milan conceded in the 39th minute as a cross from Calhanoglu from the corner was met by an unmarked Perisic who volleyed home for the opener.

The introduction of Junior Messias and Brahim Diaz in the second half turned the tie around as the duo managed to string passes together and take on the Inter defenders forcing mistakes and positional errors which opened the space for Milan to get through and score.

Giroud scored the equaliser by sliding in at the back post to connect with a deflection of Diaz’s shot on goal. The Frenchman started off the move by winning the ball from Sanchez in the middle of the pitch launching the counter. He scored just 3 minutes later for the winner as he collected Davide Calabria’s pass then turned De Vrij in the box and slammed the ball to the bottom left corner past Handanovic.

Milan pick up a massive three points in the title and UCL race regardless of the absences of Ibrahimovic, Rebic, Kjaer and Tomori.