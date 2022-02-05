Match Preview: Inter Milan vs AC Milan H2H, Form, Players To Watch and Prediction

AC Milan vs Inter Milan tonight for the momentum in the second half of the season. Pioli have limited options off the bench as Rebic and Ibrahimovic are ruled out. Lazetic could be a late option while Diaz and Tomori will be on the bench.

H2H

Inter 4 - 2 Milan

Inter 1 - 2 Milan

Inter 2 - 1 Milan (Coppa)

Milan 0 - 3 Inter

Milan 1 - 1 Inter

Form Guide (all competitions)

Inter: W, W, D, W, W

Milan: W, W, W, L, D

Players to Watch

Rafael Leao

With Ibrahimovic and Rebic out, there is a lot of pressure for Leao to play a starring role. He needs to bear the burden to scoring given Giroud’s up and down form. The winger will not likely get subbed off hence needs to manage himself and create issues down that wing for Skriniar and Dumfries. Leao has been stunning but needs to be clinical to take his play to the next level.

Hakan Calhanoglu

The former Milan no. 10 really hurt us in the reverse fixture, winning and converting a penalty. It was a psychological blow and it boosted his confidence and set him on a hot streak. He will need to be put in his place in this game as Tonali and Bennacer have the responsibility to shut him down and keep him struggling to find passes with constant pressure.

Franck Kessie

The midfielder returns from AFCON, brushes off a minor injury and gets a second opportunity at playing as the trequartista replacing Diaz. In the Empoli game, he scored a brace and led the team forward with his physicality. Let’s hope he can replicate this while simultaneously keeping Brozovic locked out. The midfielder needs to win back the love of the fanbase and a big derby performance is just what the doctor ordered.

Prediction: Inter 2 - 3 Milan