AC Milan Face Inter In The Derby With A Lacking Attack With Kessie At CAM

AC Milan face Inter Milan in the derby della Madonnina tonight in a crucial game for Stefano Pioli and his side. Milan currently sit in third place four points behind first placed Inter and tied on points with second placed Napoli.

The game is a six pointer for the title race as well as the Champions League spots are the gap has closed in recent weeks.

Inter are in exceptional form while Milan are struggling as they battled an injury crisis as well as AFCON absences resulting in dropped points both the last two games out.

Milan will be without key pieces of their attack and defence as Rebic and Ibrahimovic were ruled out. Tomori will be on the bench with Kjaer out for a while.

Pioli is set to go for a more physical line up with Kessie at CAM with Bennacer and Tonali playing altogether .

Expected Line Up: Maignan, Calabria, Kalulu, Romagnoli, Hernandez, Bennacer, Tonali, Messias, Kessie, Leao and Giroud.