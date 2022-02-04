AC Milan Manager Declares Two Crucial Players Will Miss Derby Against Inter Tomorrow

AC Milan take on Inter Milan tomorrow evening in the derby della Madonnina which could be a title decider and is definitely a six pointer for the Scudetto and UCL spots. Milan’s manager Stfano Pioli in his press conference gave some key updates on the squad via MilanNews.it:

On Injuries: “As far as I’m concerned there are no good or bad pre-games, there are weeks of work. We had the time to prepare. Neither Zlatan nor Ante will be available. Tomori has done a great job, he will be available but I don’t think from the beginning.”

On Zlatan: “A very important match, but we have experienced many others like the last one in Bergamo, the one in Turin against Juve… I’m missing Zlatan, I’m sorry. We have grown a lot with Zlatan and now we have to show that we are strong even without him. We must have that willpower especially in the delicate moments of our seasons.”

On Kessie: “He’s fine, he was late on Monday evening. He’s fine, I saw him in excellent physical and mental conditions. I expect a solid test from him, he’s a strong player.”

On Rebic: “Unfortunately Rebic at the end of last week had a trauma to his ankle and he is not healed yet. We hope to recover him soon because he is an important player.”