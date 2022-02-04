Official: AC Milan Renew Contract Of Young Centre Back Until 2026

AC Milan have officially announced on their website the renewal of youngster and Primavera graduate Matteo Gabbia until the summer of 2026. The centre back has played an important covering role in the heart of defence over the past two seasons.

Matteo, born on 21 October 1999, joined the Rossoneri at the age of 13 and marked the end of his journey in AC Milan’s youth academy with his first-team debut coming in August 2017.

The defender has played 31 games for Milan over the past couple of seasons and a stark 24 of those games have been as a starter. The 22 year old has a bright future at the club as he continues to develop and demonstrates the value of a good youth system.

The youngster has been capped by the Italy U21, U20, U19 and U18 but is yet to receive a senior call up which will likely be his next big goal.