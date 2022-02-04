AC Milan Register Their Interest In AS Roma Golden Boy and Attacking Midfielder

Sky Italia via MilanNews.it are reporting that AC Milan have registered their interest in 22 year old AS Roma midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo for a potential summer move. The club will look to open a negotiation with Roma in the coming months as the side may be open to selling him given the poor financial situation. He currently has a contract with the club until 2024. Sky are reporting that the club have a debt of about $322 million which would be difficult to compensate for without UCL football hence the need to sell such an asset.

Calcio Mercato are reporting that Milan are big fans of the Roma trequartista but raise caution over the cost of such an operation and his potential wages. The Italy international suffered a cruciate ligament injury which sidelined him for much of last season including the Euros which is something to consider as he tries to regain his form in the current campaign.

In addition to Milan, Juventus and Tottenham Hotspur would also be keen to make a move for him.