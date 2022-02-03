 clock menu more-arrow no yes

AC Milan Preparing To Lose Star Midfielder For Free This Summer As Contract Talks Stall

Another blow for Milan if they do not capitalise on their asset.

By Muqaddam Malik
Gazzetta dello Sport via MilanNews.it are reporting that AC Milan are bracing to lose star midfielder Franck Kessie on a free transfer in the summer. The Ivorian has an expiring contract but is no closer to a renewal agreement with the management as there is a big gap in the salary desired and offered.

MilanNews.it are reporting that Barcelona have expressed interest in the midfielder and this is a concrete track for Kessie. The 25 year old is a hot property who is likely to be available for free in the summer.

The Athletic are reporting that Tottenham Hotspur attempted to sign him in the January window and even offered two players in the deal. Tanguy Ndombele and Giovanni Lo Celso were put forth but the deal did not come to fruition. Antonio Conte is a big fan of the midfielder and the London club remains an option.

Tuttosport via MilanNews.it are reporting that Milan are gearing up to replace Kessie with Renato Sanches from LOSC Lille. Milan enjoy a great relationship with Lille and hence the management is confident they can get this through.

