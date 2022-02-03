AC Milan Captain and Centre Back Unhappy With Renewal Offer From The Management; Free Exit Likely

Sky Italia via MilanNews.it are reporting that AC Milan are in a sticky situation with the contract renewal of captain and centre back Alessio Romagnoli. Manuele Baiocchini is reporting that the parties are quite far apart in negotiations given the skewed starting position.

Gazzetta dello Sport via MilanNews.it are reporting that the future is unclear for the defender as he is not willing to take the pay cut suggested by the management. It seems likely that he will leave this summer at this point.

Calcio e Finanza via MilanEye in their report show that Romagnoli is currently on a salary of 5.5 million euros net which costs Milan about 10.2 million euros gross per year.

MilanNews.it are reporting that the current offer is 2.5-2.8 million euros per year while the defender wants 3.5 million plus 1 million in bonuses per year.

The club are set to reduce this given he is no longer a starter and the wage does not fit the guidelines implemented a few seasons ago.

Il Giornale via MilanNews.it are reporting that Romagnoli is happy at the club and wants to stay but is not happy with the offers from the management at this point.