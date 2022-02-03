AC Milan Working Toward Blockbuster Signing Of LOSC Lille Midfielder This Summer

Gazzetta dello Sport via MilanNews.it are reporting that Paolo Maldini and Ricky Massara are preparing to sign LOSC Lille midfielder Renato Sanches in the summer for AC Milan’s midfield. The Portugal agent is represented by Jorge Mendes who the club have great relations with and also represents Rafael Leao.

Carlo Laudisa speaking to Carlo Pellegatti via MilanNews.it is reporting that talks for the midfielder have been going on for the entire winter transfer window to find an agreement. The position is positive as there seems to be an understanding between the parties and a pact with Lille.

The midfielder is expected to be the replacement for Franck Kessie as the Ivory Coast international has a contract expiring in the summer and no renewal in place.

Gazzetta dello Sport via MilanNews.it are reporting that Milan and Kessie are no closer to an agreement and it is increasingly likely that he leaves this summer for free.