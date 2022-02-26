AC Milan and Puma Partner With Koché To Release An Upcycled Fashion Collection

AC Milan and PUMA have teamed up with KOCHÉ to create a celebration of sport, heritage and Couture know-how: an upcycled capsule collection made of unused football jerseys completely reworked in limited edition as per the club’s official website.

The collection will be officially unveiled during the Paris Fashion Week and will be available for purchase on www.koche.fr from 28 February.

PARIS meets MILAN: two modern global cities and two capitals of fashion and style, whose identity is enshrined in AC Milan’s and KOCHÉ’s DNA. The fusion of these two different identities is noticeable in this new collection, which mixes KOCHÉ’s distinctive and ambitious design with AC Milan’s heritage and innovative nature and with PUMA’s sportswear expertise, thus creating a unique blend of styles and values.

KOCHÉ Founder and Creative Director, Christelle Kocher, chose her favorite unused AC Milan PUMA jerseys and mixed them with KOCHÉ’s upcycled fabrics and prints from former seasons. The concept is to redesign, cut, sew and embellish the garment that becomes a luxury KOCHÉ piece with the perfect athleisure touch of AC Milan by PUMA.

Ahead of the official unveiling in Paris, AC Milan players and PUMA Ambassadors Tiémoué Bakayoko and Laura Fusetti had the opportunity to be a part of the campaign of this collection.

You can see the collection below: