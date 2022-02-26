Milan Player Ratings: AC Milan 1-1 Udinese

AC Milan dropped points yet again as Udinese held us at the San Siro to a 1-1 draw. The Rossoneri looked lethargic and largely unmotivated to press for the win in the second half. There was a potential hand ball on the equalising goal for Udinese but this is not an excuse for the overall poor performance.

STARTING LINE-UP

Mike Maignan: A good number of saves from him but the defensive mix up led to the untimely goal. 6/10

Davide Calabria: The right back seems overeager and is slightly misplaced positionally in recent games. He is truggling to whip in appropriate balls for the strikers. 5/10

Fikayo Tomori: Another strange performance from him as he did not impose himself on Beto and Deulofeu. The inability to clear the lines in the second half created the pressure leading to the goal. 5/10

Alessio Romagnoli: He was naive on the goal irrespective of the hand ball. He needs to additionally play a leadership role as the team is mentally drained. 5/10

Theo Hernandez: A bang average performance as once again he never got the final pass off and kept running directly into a wall. 5/10

Franck Kessie: A laidback performance from him as he did not go above and beyond in search of a goal. He did his job well but could’ve contributed more in attack. 5.5/10

Sandro Tonali: He had a different kind of game as he had a hard time with the physical press from Makengo and Beto in particular. He struggled to break the lines with his passing and looked frustrated at times. 5.5/10

Junior Messias: He played really well early on and almost bagged a goal too but then dropped back and was locked out of the game. He needs to be open to dribbling down that wing more as opposed to always cutting back. 5/10

Brahim Diaz: One of the most disappointing players from the past two games as he is the one with the quality to penetrate these ultra defensive sides. He is just getting pushed around and playing too simple horizontal passes. 4/10

Rafael Leao: What a finish, lovely stuff from him. He needs to be careful of the increasing number of bad fouls on him. His quality showed but more urgency in the second half would’ve helped. 7.5/10

Olivier Giroud: An awful game from him, he barely had a touch on the ball that I can remember. The striker needs to impact the game more when sides go defensive as he is being isolated and not working to remedy this. 3/10

SUBSTITUTES

Alexis Saelemaekers: Just like the last game, he dribbles past a few players in a tight space then does not release the final pass. He needs to do better for the team. 4/10

Ante Rebic: A yellow in about a minute was not the best entry but then not much pressure up front. He added some dynamism and movement over Giroud but should have tried to get in behind the defence. 5/10

Daniel Maldini: It was odd for him to be introduced as it always takes him some time to settle in. Not much to comment on. N/A

MANAGER

Stefano Pioli: He underestimated the opposition yet again and did not fire up his squad enough. The substitutions were hit and miss but moreover he needs to motivate the side to go for it throughout. 5/10