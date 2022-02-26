AC Milan Drop Points Again In Meek Display At The San Siro Against Udinese In 1-1 Draw

AC Milan displayed a shocking mental fragility at the San Siro yesterday evening in a pitiful 1-1 draw against Udinese. Stefano Pioli’s side look out of ideas and prone to errors as the title race have become a throwaway as both Milan and Inter Milan dropped points for the second week in a row opening the door for Napoli or possibly even Juventus to break in and run with it.

Milan could not deal with the physicality and pace of a Udinese side who had very little technical quality. Milan were overwhelmed by their defensive shape and could not string vertical passes together to break the lines.

Rafael Leao continues his good form as he scored a lovely goal controlling the ball in the box from a chipped cross by Sandro Tonali in the 29th minute.

Milan conceded in a ridiculous play where the side did not manage to clear their lines leading to messy half chances that eventually got forced past Maignan.

Milan get back to back draws against Salernitana and Udinese which is an indictment of the winter transfer window where reinforcements were not brought in especially given the attacking deficit at right wing and striker.