AC Milan Host Udinese At The San Siro As Pioli Looks To Bounce Back While Kessie Returns

AC Milan will host Udinese at the San Siro in front of at least 50,000 fans as Stefano Pioli’s men look to bounce back from the 2-2 draw with Salernitana last weekend. Milan need to keep pace with the top placed Inter Milan hence need all three points from a tricky side.

Kessie returns to the starting line up with Bennacer out due to an accumulation of yellow cards. Messias keeps his starting spot ahead of Saelemaekers while Giroud gets his fifth consecutive start with Ibrahimovic out of the squad.

Milan were bailed out by Ibrahimovic’s last minute goal in the previous Udinese fixture hence the side will need to ensure they do not concede early.

Three Milan players will need to be cautious not to get booked as they risk suspension for the Napoli game. These are: Hernandez, Romagnoli and Diaz.

Expected Line Up (4-2-3-1): Maignan, Calabria, Tomori, Romagnoli, Hernandez, Tonali, Kessie, Messias, Diaz, Leao, Giroud.