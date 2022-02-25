Match Preview: AC Milan vs Udinese H2H, Form, Players To Watch and Prediction

AC Milan take on Udinese at the San Siro this afternoon as the Rossoneri looks to get the side back for the dropped points in the first half of the season. Milan are coming off a disappointing draw against bottom of the table Salernitana. Milan need to keep winning if they hope to put up a fight for the title.

H2H

Udinese 1 - 0 Milan

Milan 3 - 2 Udinese

Udinese 1 - 2 Milan

Milan 1 - 1 Udinese

Udinese 1 - 1 Milan

Form Guide (all competitions)

Milan: D, W, W, W, D

Udinese: L, D, W, L, D

Players to Watch

Fikayo Tomori

The defender needs to bounce back from his injury and especially from the poor performance out. He and Maignan have been some of the most dependable players so their tough game last time really hurt us and cannot happen again in this half of the season. Tomori needs to keep Beto and Deulofeu quiet and limit the exposure to Maignan to ensure Milan take all three points.

Gerard Deulofeu

The former Milan winger has reportedly become a player of interest again as his performances picked up this season. The left winger scored a crucial goal in the previous game and will be difficult to manage down that wing. In the reverse fixture, he caused problems and forced mistakes which caused us to mess up and pick up a measly draw. He will be looking to have quick exchanges with Beto to exploit the vulnerable Romagnoli (on pace).

Brahim Diaz

The attacking midfielder is once again in a dip after just two or more quality games in the start if 2022. He needs to use this game as a springboard to better form especially for the Napoli fixture next week. Diaz needs to work the space better and bring Giroud into the game especially in the box. He is stunning when his plays come off but needs to harden himself to avoid being pushed around.

Prediction: Milan 2 - 1 Udinese