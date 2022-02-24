AC Milan Are Geared Up For Double Swoop Of LOSC Lille Stars This Summer

Gazzetta dello Sport are reporting that AC Milan are looking to upgrade the squad in the summer with a double swoop of the LOSC Lille team that won the Ligue 1 last season. The defender Sven Botman and midfielder Renato Sanches are the two players of interest for the Rossoneri to replace the outgoing Alessio Romagnoli and Franck Kessie who have expiring contracts. The report notes that Milan will offer a combined 60 million euros for the duo.

Gianluca di Marzio via MilanNews.it is reporting that Milan attempted to close both deals in January but Lille were not open to the move then. The groundwork has been laid for the summer as they are the priority targets.

Carlos Passerini of Corriere della Sera via MilanLive.it commented to say:

“I really think Milan will aim straight for both Botman and Renato Sanches in the summer. The latter wants to join the Rossoneri at all costs, so I believe there are all the conditions for the club to close for both.”