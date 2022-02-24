AC Milan Interested In Tottenham Hotspur Winger At Cut Rate Price

Gazzetta dello Sport are reporting that AC Milan are interested in Tottenham Hotspur winger Steven Bergwijn for a move in the summer transfer window. The Dutch international has struggled since his big 30 million euro move to London from PSV Eindhoven and does not seem to be a core part of Antonio Conte’s plans going forward. The winger has has a contract until 2025 with the club but they would likely be open to selling him for about 25 million euros.

The winger is versatile and can play either as a right winger, left winger or second striker. This is what makes him attractive to the Rossoneri as he could occupy multiple roles across the attack.

Calcio Mercato are reporting that Bergwijn was doing well under Mourinho but has since struggled under Espirito Santo and Conte hence he is focused on resetting. Furthermore, the arrival of Dejan Kulusevski undermines his role in the side and thus he could be sold for about 20 million euros according to this outlet.

The 24 year old has played 70 games for Tottenham scoring 7 goals and providing 10 assists across all competitions.