AC Milan Striker Ruled Out Of Fifth Game In A Row But New Striker Could Feature

MilanNews.it are reporting that AC Milan will likely miss veteran striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic for the fifth game in a row against Udinese tomorrow. The Sweden international has struggled with recurring injuries this season as he turned 40 years old. He has regardless contributed 8 goals and 1 assist in the league thus far. He continues to have some discomfort in his Achilles tendon which is hampering his long awaited return.

MilanNews.it are separately reporting that new signing from the winter transfer window Marko Lazetic has returned to training with the group after a couple of days of individual work. The player could likely get a call up for the game against Udinese and finally get his debut. Olivier Giroud will likely start or be rotated with Ante Rebic.

Milan will unfortunately miss Ismael Bennacer for the clash as the Algerian will be suspended due to accumulation of yellows cards making way for Franck Kessie to return.