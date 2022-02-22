AC Milan Escape Punishment Following Salernitana Draw As All Top Six Drop points

Each of the top six sides in Serie A dropped points this weekend as the title race continues to get closer and more interesting. AC Milan drew with last placed Salernitana which seemed to be a deadly blow to their title hopes but Stefano Pioli’s side remain at the top albeit Inter Milan have a game in hand.

Milan come out of the weekend gaining a point on Inter and Atalanta whilst maintaining their gap with Juventus, Lazio and Napoli.

Milan 2 - 2 Salernitana

Juventus 1 - 1 Torino

Fiorentina 1 - 0 Atalanta

Inter 0 - 2 Sassuolo

Udinese 1 - 1 Lazio

Cagliari 1 - 1 Napoli

The gap at the top is currently two points between Milan and Inter but the latter have a game in hand. If they win that game, they would be just a point above us. Napoli are also two points below us.