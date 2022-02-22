AC Milan Are Considering Torino Striker and Captain For The Summer As Player Wants Move

Antonio Vitiello is reporting that AC Milan are considering Torino captain Andrea Belotti as a potential target this summer on a free transfer but the player is not at the top of the list. The striker has been a long term target for the Rossoneri and he is a childhood fan of the club but a move has always been hampered by the massive price tag placed on him by Urbano Cairo.

Calcio Mercato are reporting that the Italy international has rejected an advance from Newcastle United as he is keen on getting his ‘dream’ move to Milan. The 28 year old seems to be the perfect fit to succeed Zlatan Ibrahimovic who will likely leave or play a very limited role come next season as he will be 41. Belotti has numerous admirers so will not be short of options but he gives Milan the priority.

The striker has 108 goals and 28 assists in 240 games for Torino but is yet to ever play in the UEFA Champions League. He won the EURO 2020 trophy with Italy and the Serie B title with Palermo.