AC Milan Left Winger Handed Boost By CAS Ruling As Renewal Set To Be Agreed

Gazzetta dello Sport via MilanNews.it are reporting that AC Milan left winger gave positive indications to fans at a Seregno game in Serie C over his renewal.

Milan’s management are working keenly on securing deals with Rafael Leao and Ismael Bennacer which could be announced imminently.

Fabrizio Romano is reporting that the talks have been ongoing and are the next piece of business to be announced following the renewal of Theo Hernandez a few weeks ago.

Antonio Vitiello is now adding that in the matter before CAS, Leao has won out as his former club LOSC Lille have been given the liability to pay the compensation to Sporting Clube de Portugal over the player exiting the club following the training ground attack. Lille will pay the 20 million in compensation, up from the reported 16.5 million euros Leao was on the hook for from the Portuguese courts.

As we reported here, he will likely get 4 million euros per year plus bonuses until 2026.