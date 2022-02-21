Official: AC Milan and Wefox Italia Sign Partnership Agreement To Become One of the Shirt Sponsors

AC Milan on their website have officially announced a historic new partnership with German digital insurance provider Wefox to become the first ever back of shirt sponsor of the cub. Wefox Italia will become the Official Insurance Partner of the club joining Emirates Airlines and BitMex as premium sponsors on the shirt.

Through the partnership with AC Milan, wefox is now officially expanding to Italy, launching its innovative insurance products in the market in March. Since its launch in 2015, wefox has in fact disrupted the insurance industry through the deployment of technology, making insurance accessible to anyone.

The Wefox logo will appear on the back of the shirts underneath the player number beginning this week debuting in the home clash against Udinese. The sponsor will appear in all Serie A, Coppa Italia and friendly fixtures.

Gazzetta dello Sport via MilanNews.it are reporting that this sponsorship will bring in 6-8 million euros per year.