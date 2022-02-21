AC Milan’s Alia Guagni and Martina Piemonte leave the Italy camp with injuries

The one thing that people dislike the most about the international break is the prospect of their favorite club player(s) getting injured in some meaningless friendly. Well, lo and behold, it’s happened for AC Milan. The Rossonere’s Alia Guagni and Martina Piemonte have left the Italy camp with injuries, as was confirmed by the FIGC.

In particular, Guagni has suffered discomfort in one of her calves while Piemonte has a lesion to her left knee. The full extent of their injuries are not known and the two will be examined by Milan’s medical team once they return to the team’s headquarters.

And if you’re cursing under your breath about these injuries, then you’d be more than forgiven for doing so. Watching your favorite players get injured over the international break is about as fun as wondering why your sons had to die in vain in a pointless war. Piemonte and Guagni are, sadly, not the only Milan player suffering from injuries, as Guðný Árnadóttir is injured as well. The full extent of their injury is not known but it was enough to prevent Guðný from joining her Icelandic teammates in the US for the She Believes Cup.

The Rossonere seem to be suffering from a slew of injuries, as forward Rimantė Jonušaitė is currently recovering from knee surgery. Keep in mind that Piemonte was brought in to replace the young Lithuanian while she is making her recovery.

This aside, not all is lost for the Diavole on the international front. Some have triumphs that they can speak of, such as Valentina Bergamaschi and Laura Giuliani helping to spur Italy to the Algarve Cup final. They will take on Sweden this Wednesday at 12 PM CET. Current Milan player and Fiorentina loanee, Valentina Giacinti, will be joining them in the final. Vale also has the distinction of scoring a killer golazo against the Norwegians to help Italy secure a spot in the concluding match. Let’s hope they can bring home the trophy next week.

Laia Codina also scored her first goal for Spain’s U23s in a friendly against Belgium. Meanwhile, Refiloe Jane captained South Africa as they pulled off a 2-0 victory over Algeria. Banyana Banyana are one match away from qualifying for the 2022 AWCON tournament and can cement their place in it with another victory over Algeria on February 23rd.

Once the international break ends, Serie A Femminile will resume play the weekend of February 26th. Once it does resume, Milan will play Sassuolo on that Saturday, and kickoff time will be at 14:30 CET.