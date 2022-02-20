AC Milan Progressing Positively In Contract Renewal Talks For Portuguese Winger

Fabrizio Romano is reporting that AC Milan and left winger Rafael Leao are progressing very well in the contract renewal talks as both parties are keen to continue. The attacker is enjoying his best season with the Rossoneri yet as he has 10 goals and 6 assists in 28 games thus far. The player recently broke the 100 game milestone and the club will be hoping for another 100 from him.

Antonio Vitiello is reporting that Milan are talking with Jorge Mendes to extend Leao until 2026 on a deal worth 4 million euros per year plus bonuses. This is a significant boost from his current 1.4 million euros per year.

The player needs to think about the 16.5 million euro suit with Sporting Lisbon which was turned away at the Lisbon Court of Appeal. A final decision from CAS will determine whether the liability lies with Leao or his former club LOSC Lille according to O Jogo.