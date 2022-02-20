Official: All AC Milan’s Transfers For The Youth Sector In The Winter Window

AC Milan were not active in the winter transfer window for the first team but did quite a lot of business for the youth sector. Here is a summary of the market movements from the club’s website:
Arrivals:
- Leonardo Maria MOLERI (youth) born in 2002, returning from loan at Renate;
- Bob Murphy OMOREGBE (youth) born in 2003, signed on a permanent deal from ASD Borgosesia Calcio;
- Cathal Séan ANDREWS (pro) born in 2005, signed by AC Milan on loan (with an option to buy) from Cork City FC youth sector (Republic of Ireland);
- Calvyn Akré Gnazary DADIE (youth) born in 2005, signed on a permanent deal from CS Bretigny Foot;
- Castilho Estevan AMARAL (youth) born in 2006, signed on loan ACD Sedriano.
Departures:
- Jordan Pio AMORE (youth) born in 2002, signed on a permanent deal by Delfino Pescara 1936;
- Gabriele GALARDI (youth) born in 2002, signed on loan by FBC Gravina;
- Kevin BRIGHT (youth) born in 2003, signed on a permanent deal by US Cremonese Calcio;
- Milos KERKEZ (pro) born in 2003, signed on a permanent deal by AZ Alkmaar;
- Alessandro POLENGHI (youth) born in 2003, signed on a permanent deal by Torino FC;
- Matteo DIPALMA (youth) born in 2004, signed on a permanent deal by Pro Sesto 1913;
- Niccolò BRESCIANELLI (youth) born in 2006, signed on a permanent deal by Ternana Calcio;
- Moreno RAIMONDI (youth) born in 2006, signed on loan by AC Renate;
- Josuè BOSISIO (youth) born in 2007, signed on a permanent deal by Luciano Manara.
