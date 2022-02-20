 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Official: All AC Milan’s Transfers For The Youth Sector In The Winter Window

The key switch was Heffernan in while Kerkez left but Omoregbe was a long time target who was secured at last.

By Muqaddam Malik
AC Milan U19 v Torino - Primavera 1 Photo by Pier Marco Tacca/AC Milan via Getty Images

AC Milan were not active in the winter transfer window for the first team but did quite a lot of business for the youth sector. Here is a summary of the market movements from the club’s website:

Arrivals:

  • Leonardo Maria MOLERI (youth) born in 2002, returning from loan at Renate;
  • Bob Murphy OMOREGBE (youth) born in 2003, signed on a permanent deal from ASD Borgosesia Calcio;
  • Cathal Séan ANDREWS (pro) born in 2005, signed by AC Milan on loan (with an option to buy) from Cork City FC youth sector (Republic of Ireland);
  • Calvyn Akré Gnazary DADIE (youth) born in 2005, signed on a permanent deal from CS Bretigny Foot;
  • Castilho Estevan AMARAL (youth) born in 2006, signed on loan ACD Sedriano.

Departures:

  • Jordan Pio AMORE (youth) born in 2002, signed on a permanent deal by Delfino Pescara 1936;
  • Gabriele GALARDI (youth) born in 2002, signed on loan by FBC Gravina;
  • Kevin BRIGHT (youth) born in 2003, signed on a permanent deal by US Cremonese Calcio;
  • Milos KERKEZ (pro) born in 2003, signed on a permanent deal by AZ Alkmaar;
  • Alessandro POLENGHI (youth) born in 2003, signed on a permanent deal by Torino FC;
  • Matteo DIPALMA (youth) born in 2004, signed on a permanent deal by Pro Sesto 1913;
  • Niccolò BRESCIANELLI (youth) born in 2006, signed on a permanent deal by Ternana Calcio;
  • Moreno RAIMONDI (youth) born in 2006, signed on loan by AC Renate;
  • Josuè BOSISIO (youth) born in 2007, signed on a permanent deal by Luciano Manara.

