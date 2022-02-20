Milan Player Ratings: Salernitana 2 -2 AC Milan

AC Milan dropped points against bottom of the table Salernitana on the road as Stefano Pioli’s men practically blow their title hopes as Inter Milan and Napoli have the opportunity to leap over us this afternoon. Milan collapsed as the side looked unsure of themselves in attack and frankly unbothered about the draw. Messias and Rebic scored which is a positive but Tomori and Maignan had possibly their worst game ever with us.

STARTING LINE-UP

Mike Maignan: A bad game for the Frenchman, he overdid it and that eagerness got us punished for the equaliser and almost burned later on. 4.5/10

Davide Calabria: The right back was one of the only players pushing forward non-stop. He looked lost for ides when it came to the final cross in though. 6/10

Fikayo Tomori: Awful performance from him, out of position on the first goal and caught napping on the second one losing the header. He seemed unsure of himself in this game. 4.5/10

Alessio Romagnoli: He was caught flat footed on a few occasions but was largely decent in this game. He is getting better with the vertical balls and played a key pass for our second goal. 6.5/10

Theo Hernandez: A great start from him followed by his usual run into a wall impression. His assist was great for Messias goal but he lost all desire to pass the ball thereafter. 5/10

Ismael Bennacer: A strong performance from him as he was scrambling for the ball but he made a wrong decision tracking back on the equaliser goal as he shouldn’t have gone wide. Also, the yellow card was silly which limited his playing time. 6/10

Sandro Tonali: He has a mistake ridden game and was often the source of the opposition’s counter attack. Something felt off for him as he struggled have his usual impact especially pushing the ball forward. 5.5/10

Junior Messias: He played a crucial role in this game and it was great to see him get a goal. He kept playing the balls in and taking on his man, good game but poor result. 7/10

Brahim Diaz: Brahim is making a fool out of this fanbase. Everyone keeps rooting for him and expecting the great games to follow but he puts in uninspired performances where he is completely devoid of ideas and hurting the pace of the attack. 4.5/10

Rafael Leao: Yes, you are enjoying the form of your life but stop resting on your laurels. He looked lethargic and complained more than he dribbled in this one. He came close to some stunning goals but the desire was just not there. 5/10

Olivier Giroud: A poor game from him and he is likely responsible for this loss missing three sitters. He needs to take the one on one chances and headers better otherwise everyone will want Ibrahimovic back. 5/10

SUBSTITUTES

Franck Kessie: He did well to sure up the midfield, his strength gave us more cover and allowed us to press further up but the attack just wouldn’t click. 6/10

Ante Rebic: He alongside Calabria looked like the only determined players on the pitch. He scored a belter of a goal out of nowhere to rescue a point but miscommunication up front really hurt us. 6.5/10

Alessandro Florenzi: He added a bit of energy when he came on but was imprecise with his passing and crossing. He missed the one shooting opportunity off the cross too. 5.5/10

Alexis Saelemaekers: He did nothing on the pitch. He contributed more defensively and was trying to hard to force it. 5/10

MANAGER

Stefano Pioli: A poor display from his players but as a manager you need to be able to motivate the side to turn up and win in the small games. This hurts more than a potential loss to Inter or Juventus and will sting if the title is missed out on by just a point. 5/10