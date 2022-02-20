AC Milan Sheepishly Draw 2-2 Against Bottom Placed Salernitana Away As Errors Prevail

AC Milan has a mental collapse in Salerno last night as the side succumbed to an embarrassing 2-2 draw against bottom of the table Salernitana practically handing Inter Milan a confidence boost that will guide them to the Scudetto. Milan were in a good position to put pressure on the defending champions but looked lacklustre on the road after the equaliser and never recovered.

Milan took the lead after just six minutes as Hernandez played a ball splitting open the Salernitana defence allowing Messias the chance to curl it past the keeper. Milan got dragged back in at the 29th minute when a botched attack allowed lots of space for a counter where Maignan and Tomori got signals missed allowing a messy goal in.

In the second half, Salernitana took the lead after 72 minutes through Djuric who headed home off a cross. Our set piece defending and crosses remains a joke. Rebic managed to pull one back with a whopper of a shot from outside the box but it was not enough.

Pioli and his side gave up mentally following the first equaliser and kept missing out on the final ball. Leao, Giroud and Diaz were particularly poor as they did not convert their numerous chances. Tonali and Maignan were uncharacteristic errors, this could be the game that ends the title challenge.