AC Milan Could Miss Out On Ibrahimovic In The Derby Against Inter This Weekend

Gazzetta dello Sport via MilanNews.it are reporting that AC Milan are now at a massive risk of missing striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic for the Derby della Madonnina this weekend as he is battling a nagging injury. The veteran had an inflammation in his achilles tendon that forced him off in the draw against Juventus last time out but is yet to recover despite the international break. He blamed the poor state of the pitch for the injury and has been working in personalised sessions this past weekend but is yet to fully recover. It is not likely that he would be risked given his advanced age as this could be a larger detriment for the rest of the season.

Carlo Pellegatti via MilanLive.it is reporting that Stefano Pioli could make some radical changes to the starting eleven for this game as Rafael Leao and Ante Rebic could both start as the wingers while Franck Kessie would play as the trequartista.