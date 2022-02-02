AC Milan Fail To Offload Right Winger On Deadline Day As He Turns Down Sampdoria

Gianluca di Marzio reported that AC Milan pushed to offload right winger Samu Castillejo on deadline day and reports that Milan had an agreement in place with Sampdoria for him to join but the player turned this down. The Spaniard seems set to run down his contract with Milan without playing any more football given how many offers he has turned down in the last two windows to clubs where he could actually start.

Gazzetta dello Sport via MilanNews.it are reporting that the failure to get rid of Castillejo marked the end to a disappointing window. If he had left, that would have been about 1.4 million euros in net wages saved by the club but alas the management must try again in the summer.

Calcio Mercato reported that Sampdoria’s late move came as Marco Giampaolo wanted to reunite with his former winger as the move for Gregoire Defrel from Sassuolo collapsed. The deal with Valencia and Castillejo fell through as they signed Bryan Gil from Tottenham Hotspur instead.