AC Milan Face Salernitana On The Road As Pioli Looks To Add Pressure On Inter

AC Milan travel to Salerno to face Salernitana tonight as the side look to keep the pressure on Inter Milan for the top spot on the table. Milan are enjoying a good run of form but need to ensure they take the game seriously and do not underestimate the opposition who have been tricky opponents this season and have two consecutive draws in their previous two games.

The side are also looking reinvigorated with a number of new signings who will take the pitch as they can make the difference and hurt Milan despite our superior overall performance.

Stefano Pioli looks to prefer both Bennacer and Diaz over Kessie in this game as he will start at CDM nor CAM. Tomori will start for the second game since his surgery while Hernandez returns from his suspension. Ibrahimovic has not been called up for the game.

Expected Line Up (4-3-2-1): Maignan, Calabria, Tomori, Romagnoli, Hernandez, Tonali, Bennacer, Messias, Diaz, Leao, Giroud.