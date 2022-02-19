Key Battles and Prediction: Salernitana vs AC Milan

AC Milan will take on Salernitana away from home tonight as the side continue to collect points on their rivals in both the title race and the top four race. Milan will need to ensure they are not complacent in this tie as they can be stung similarly to the Spezia loss. Here are some key battles to look out for in this one:

Key Battles

Left winger vs Right back

Franck Ribery vs Davide Calabria

The winger has had a difficult season with lots of ups and downs but he remains one of the most potent threats for the side. He will be going against Calabria and Tomori but he has the ability to draw them in and play in Mousset behind them for a tap in. Calabria will need to ensure Ribery has little to no space to cut in and push him as wide as possible forcing back passes and wary crosses.

Centre back vs Striker

Federico Fazio vs Olivier Giroud

Giroud has quite a few key goals in recent games from tap ins but he often has his best chances from aerial opportunities. Fazio albeit old, is still strong and capable at defending ferociously. Giroud will need to be a bit quicker and be agile to turn in the box and get the better of the former Roma man. The French striker would do well to get a goal to keep up his form heading into another derby and the Napoli tie.

Right back vs Left back

Pasquale Mazzocchi vs Theo Hernandez

The 2026 man returns for his first game since signing the renewal agreement. The left back will be looking to get on the score sheet to celebrate with the fans who are in awe of him for turning down big foreign offers. He takes on Mazzocchi who has just joined from Venezia and is quite pacey and can push into the gaps opened when Theo ventures forward. Hernandez should really look to press higher in this game as he will have a free roam license with the midfield expected to dominate possession.

Predictions

Calabria Winner

Giroud Winner

Hernandez Winner