Match Preview: Salernitana vs AC Milan H2H, Form, Players To Watch and Prediction

AC Milan travel to face Salernitana tonight as the Rossoneri look to continue their red hot form. Milan struggled to break past Sampdoria in the previous game winning with just the one goal and need to avoid a similar situation here. The importance of the game cannot be downplayed and the side cannot afford to lose focus.

H2H

Salernitana 1 - 2 Milan

Milan 3 - 2 Salernitana

Milan 2 - 0 Salernitana

Form Guide (all competitions)

Salernitana: W, L, L, D, D

Milan: L, D, W, W, W

Players to Watch

Ismael Bennacer

He has the full faith of Pioli since returning from AFCON and has been on top form. He is the maestro of our midfield and doing amazingly well on the defensive front too. The midfielder can establish himself as the long term partner of Tonali in the midfield given the uncertainty around Kessie’s future. Bennacer will have the job of keeping Radovanovic isolated.

Ederson

The new signing has slotted right into the team and gives them a threat from deep in the midfield. Playing down the left as a box-to-box, he will be focused on finding space to exploit between Calabria and Tonali. He has a quality pass and this needs to be watched as he could play in the quick strikers over the top to run past Romagnoli.

Junior Messias

The winger was so close to a stunning goal in the last game against Sampdoria but the keeper was outstanding. He started off well but has drifted in the mid-season, he needs to find his form to justify the permanent move in the summer. Messias is great on the ball and can take on players but needs more consistency with his finishing and passing in the final third.

Prediction: Salernitana 0 - 3 Milan